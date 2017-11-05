Sigelei GREAT WALL 257W Starter Kit nur 52€

Sigelei GREAT WALL 257W Starter Kit 60$

(auch ohne Atomizer für 42€ erhältlich)

The Sigelei GW 257W Mod Kit is such powerful that the maximum output wattage can reach up to 257W. The temperature suite supports SS316 / SS317 / Ti1 / NI200 / TCR and the temperature range is 100 to 300 degrees Celsius / 200 to 570 degrees Fahrenheit. The mod is powered by 2 x batteries and supports 5V / 2.5A USB fast charging. Support three types of batteries 18650/20700/21700.

Direkt-Link zu diesem Artikel: https://goo.gl/CZkMxL

Shop: http://www.e-cigarettes-store.tk

-