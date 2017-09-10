Andoer V1 360° Panorama WiFi 2448P 16M Action Cam 56€ frei Haus

❣ Top-Promo-Preis nur € 56,75 versandkostenfrei ❣

✘ Andoer V1 360° Panorama-Kamera WiFi 2448P 16M Action Cam

Artikel-Nr. D4121Y

Provide 360 degree wide view shootings and videos for you with FOV220° Lens.

High resolution images max up to 16M, to record your adventures.

Different shooting modes to provides different style of views as you wish.

Built-in wifi, easy for you to see what you are recording and to operate your camera according to your needs.

Multi-functional App, comes with different displaying modes for you to choose, and easy to operate.

Slow motions to help you capture special moment.

Supports for TF SD card Class10 up to 128GB (not included).

Loop recording function and car mode can be used as a car recorder.

Comes with a waterproof case, max up to 30M.

1/4" screw hole to be mount on other devices.

With super mini size and super wide angle to provides fantastic images and videos for your journey.

