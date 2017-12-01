BlackView BV9000 PRO Phone 6/128GB waterproof IP68 18:9 screenZu den Favoriten Neu
Preis: 279,00 EUR
Kontakt Direkt zum Artikel klick hier:
https://goo.gl/aJEekU
https://goo.gl/aJEekU
Hinzugefügt 2017-12-01 06:31:06
Autor
Beschreibung
✔ BlackView BV9000 PRO Phone
❣ 6/128GB waterproof IP68 18:9 screen ❣
Blackview BV9000 Pro Tri-proof Outdoor Ragged Tough Phone IP68 Waterproof Dustproof Drop-resistant Shock-resistant 4G-LTE Helio P25 MTK6757CD 64-bit 2.6GHz Octacore Android 7.1 5.7 Inches 18:9 HD+ 720*1440P Corning Gorilla 6GB RAM+128GB ROM 13+5MP Dual Rear Cameras 4180mAh 12V2A Fingerprint Smart Gesture NFC WiFi GPS E-Compass Gyro LED Notification OTG. World's First Rugged Phone with 18:9 full screen, really A must-have for outdoor enthusiast.
SALE 279€ versandkostenfrei
Direkt zu diesem Artikel ► https://goo.gl/aJEekU
Shop ► www.AsiaSale.tk
♥
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Video
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 4411
Besucher: 4
Gültig bis: 2018-01-30 06:31:06
Kommentare