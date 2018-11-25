FLYCO FS370RU Electric Shaver 3D Rasierer 18€ frei Haus

Preis: 18,00 EUR
http://www.ogy.de/flyco370
Hinzugefügt 2018-11-25 02:00:09
czpromoter (203)

FLYCO FS370RU Electric Shaver 3D Rasierer
Top-Preis nur 18,50€ ‼️ versandkostenfrei Flash-Sale 53% off
Direktkauf ohne Zwischenhandel - keine MLM Mondpreise ‼
 ️
 ➡️➡️➡️ www.ogy.de/flyco370

3D Floating Heads: Shave automatically adjusting to every curve of your face, neck and jaw with self-sharpening close-cut blades.
 IPX7 Waterproof: You can enjoy shaving in shower with gel or foam to gain better shaving effect and experience. Detachable and fully washable head for easier cleaning under faucet.
 POP-up Trimmer: Better shaving experience for using pop-up trimmer to shave sideburns and beard shapes. Keep the shaver head well with protective cap.
 Rechargeable: Every time you just need to fully charge it for 8 hours, you get 45 minutes shaving time.
 Convenient Operating Button: One-key button for user convenience, enjoy your shaving time at anywhere and anytime.

Grosse Auswahl an supergünstigen Produkten
 Schönheit, Gesundheit,Electronic, Mode u.v.m im Shop

In der Facebook-Gruppe „SHOPPEN CASHBACK“ täglich neue Schnäppchen - abonnieren !
 ➡️➡️➡️ www.facebook.com/groups/1101580820022969/

Innsbruck

