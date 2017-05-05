Joyetech EVic VTC Mini Kit nur € 17

Joyetech eVic-VTC Mini VW Full Kit , is an innovative, and the most mature temperature control MOD. Both VT and VW functions available: VT-Ti (titanium), VT-Ni (Nickel 200) and VW modes applied. It brings new experience of VT control, a new flavor with every change of temperature setting, also battery performance being prolonged at the same time.

Package:

1 x Joyetech eVic-VTC Mini MOD

1 x Joyetech eGo ONE mega atomizer - 4ml (0.2ohm Ni pre-installed)

1 x replacement 0.4ohm Ti atomizer head

1 x Micro USB cable

1 x User manual

