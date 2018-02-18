Kanger Kbox E-Cig Mod nur 6,45€

Zu den Favoriten Neu
Kanger Kbox E-Cig Mod nur 6,45€
Preis: 6,00 EUR
Kontakt Webseite:
http://www.vaporgator.tk
Hinzugefügt 2018-02-18 21:37:17
Autor
czpromoter (14)

Beschreibung

 

 

TOP-Promo-Preis nur 6,45€

✘ Kanger Kbox E-Cig Mod

Kanger KBOX Mod makes uses of an aluminum chassis to provide you with a lightweight, but durable experience. It's compact size makes it very portable. The KBOX has an ergonomic design that is meant to be comfortable in your hand throughout the day.The Kanger KBOX features a simple wattage setting that may be adjusted from 8W, 13W, 20W, 25W, 30W, 35W or 40W. The KBOX is easily adjustable to your personal preference with a simple press of a button.

 

Shop ►► www.VAPORGATOR.tk

 

Lokalisierung

Innsbruck

Details der Kleinanzeige

Kleinanzeigen ID: 4698
Besucher: 8
Gültig bis: 2018-04-19 21:37:17

Kommentare