Laisimo L1 BoxMod 200W Bluetooth nur 24€ E-Cig

❣ Top-Sale nur 24€ ❣

✔ Besonderheit: Über Bluetooth am Smartphone einstellbar ❣

The Laisimo L1 200W TC can fire up to 200W and supports Ni200(Nickel), Titanium, and Stainless Wire in temperature control mode. The Laisimo L1 200W TC has a large 2.4 inch OLED colored unique display screen which allows you easily view your vape settings.

One key feature of the Laisimo L1 200W TC is the ability to use the special Laisimo L1 Android 4.4 APP using the Bluetooth 4.0 functionality.

↓

Shop ► www.e-cigarettes-store.tk

♥