LEAGOO M9 Smartphone 51€ frei Haus 53% reduziert

LEAGOO M9 Smartphone 51€ frei Haus 53% reduziertZu den Favoriten Neu
https://goo.gl/eW8gqU
Beschreibung
Flash-Sale ! Limited Offer !
Price 51€ (regular Price 129.99$) 53% reduziert frei Haus
LEAGOO M9 18:9 Smartphone 3G WCDMA MTK6580A Quadcore 1.3GHz
5.5-Inch HD 1280*640 Pixels Touch Screen Android 7.0 2GB RAM+16GB ROM Front 5+2MP Back 8+2MP 4-Cameras WiFi GPS 2850mAh 0.1s Fingerprint.
Imagine a 5.5-inch screen phone in a normal 5.0-5.2 inch body. bigger screen
phone but with smaller phone body. You can use the 5.5-inch phone with only one hand. Your finger can reach almost any place of the screen. And you can see more from
the full-vision screen. When you look at the big ratio screen, you will feel as if there
is no boarder at all. It's a miracle, LEAGOO M9 makes it happen.
LEAGOO M9 ►► https://goo.gl/eW8gqU
Shop ►► www.ASIASALE.tk
✔ Cellphone & Accessories
✔ Cameras & Photo
✔ Toys & Hobbies
✔ Smart Device & Safety
✔ Sports & Outdoor
✔ Apparel & Jewlry
✔ Computer
✔ Video & Audio
✔ Home & Garden
✔ Health & Beauty
✔ Car Accessories
✔ Test Equipment & Tools
Kommentare