QuadCopter Drone JXD 509G FPV HD Cam nur € 45

Zu den Favoriten Neu
QuadCopter Drone JXD 509G FPV HD Cam nur € 45
Preis: 45,00 EUR
Kontakt Shop:
http://www.asiasale.tk
Hinzugefügt 2017-07-22 23:45:03
Autor
czpromoter (117)

Beschreibung

QuadCopter Drone JXD 509G FPV HD Cam nur € 45  

☼ sehr viel Zubehör ❣❣

 

This original JXD 509G aricraft features innovative flight technology and is a machine you can fly just about anywhere. It features height locking flight mode, a button to take off function. 2.0MP HD camera will bring you wonderful scenes about 100 yards away. With a performance edge, it will makes your flight experience more fun than you could imagine.

 

… nur € 45

Artikel-Nr. RM5389

 

Shop ►► www.ASIASALE.tk

 

Lokalisierung

Innsbruck

Details der Kleinanzeige

Kleinanzeigen ID: 3252
Besucher: 2
Gültig bis: 2017-09-20 23:45:03

Kommentare