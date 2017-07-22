QuadCopter Drone JXD 509G FPV HD Cam nur € 45Zu den Favoriten Neu
Preis: 45,00 EUR
Kontakt Shop:
http://www.asiasale.tk
http://www.asiasale.tk
Hinzugefügt 2017-07-22 23:45:03
Autor
Beschreibung
❣ QuadCopter Drone JXD 509G FPV HD Cam nur € 45 ❣
☼ sehr viel Zubehör ❣❣
This original JXD 509G aricraft features innovative flight technology and is a machine you can fly just about anywhere. It features height locking flight mode, a button to take off function. 2.0MP HD camera will bring you wonderful scenes about 100 yards away. With a performance edge, it will makes your flight experience more fun than you could imagine.
… nur € 45
Artikel-Nr. RM5389
Shop ►► www.ASIASALE.tk
♥
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 3252
Besucher: 2
Gültig bis: 2017-09-20 23:45:03
Kommentare