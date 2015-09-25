Samsung S5 styled HDC Spark Phone nur € 85

Samsung S5 styled HDC Spark Phone nur € 85
Preis: 85,00 EUR
http://goo.gl/lAh6T2
Hinzugefügt 2015-09-25 03:17:41
czpromoter (139)

Best Samsung Clone on the Market!
MTK 6592 Octacore 1.7GHz, 5.1” FHD LTP capacitive touchscreen 1920x1080, 16MP rear cam + 2MP front cam, digital zoom, support 1080p video record, GSM + WCDMA, 2GB RAM 16GB ROM, Real Finger Scanner …

… click link buy it or wish get more information: www.goo.gl/lAh6T2

Unlocked for Worldwide Use

Item 12503 only $ 96 - € 85 – free shipping worldwide

Video YouTube: www.youtu.be/SPEU7My8lJU


www.CHINADISCOUNT.tk

Innsbruck

Kleinanzeigen ID: 939
Besucher: 512
Gültig bis: 2016-11-19 15:43:03

