Sigelei KAOS SPECTRUM 230W TC BoxMod nur 31€

Sigelei Kaos Spectrum 230W TC VW Variable Wattage Mod features 6 changeable LED colours and has a pure power output of 230W and has the most stable microprocessor on the market!

The Kaos Spectrum has a bright, clear 0.96" TFT display, as well as variable wattage and temperature controls. This device requires 2 x 18650 batteries (not included), and is compatible with coils that have a resistance range of 0.1-3.0 ohm.

