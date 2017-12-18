Smart Watch DZ09 Kamera SIM 8,60€ frei Haus

Smart Watch DZ09 Kamera SIM 8,60€ frei HausZu den Favoriten Neu
Preis: 8,00 EUR
Hinzugefügt 2017-12-18 00:28:56
FlashSale limited Offer 8,60€ versandkostenfrei
✔ verschiedene Farben
Advanced CPU MTK6261, with quick data process.
1.54in LCD touch screen, convenient for you.
Camera included, so you can take photos with it.
BT 3.0 version, support BT camera, BT call, and BT music.
Support Nano SIM card, with 2G GSM network.
Made from zinc alloy case and TPU band.
Other Functions: Anti-lost, Alarm, Calendar, Stopwatch, Messages, Sedentary Reminding, Calculator, Sleep Monitoring, Dial, Instant Notification, News, Setting, Agenda, Camera.
Innsbruck
