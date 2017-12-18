Smart Watch DZ09 Kamera SIM 8,60€ frei Haus

Preis: 8,00 EUR
https://goo.gl/WZvhj5
Hinzugefügt 2017-12-18 00:28:56
czpromoter (36)

FlashSale limited Offer 8,60€ versandkostenfrei

✔ verschiedene Farben

Advanced CPU MTK6261, with quick data process.
1.54in LCD touch screen, convenient for you.
Camera included, so you can take photos with it.
BT 3.0 version, support BT camera, BT call, and BT music.
Support Nano SIM card, with 2G GSM network.
Made from zinc alloy case and TPU band.
Other Functions: Anti-lost, Alarm, Calendar, Stopwatch, Messages, Sedentary Reminding, Calculator, Sleep Monitoring, Dial, Instant Notification, News, Setting, Agenda, Camera.

Innsbruck

Kleinanzeigen ID: 4450
Besucher: 13
Gültig bis: 2018-02-16 00:28:56

