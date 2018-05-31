Smart Watch I6 nur 76€ frei Haus

Smart Watch I6 nur 76€ frei HausZu den Favoriten Neu
http://t1p.de/i6watch
Beschreibung
✘ VERSANDKOSTENFREI ✘
Advanced CPU MTK6580 Quad-core 1.3GHz, quick data processing.
Android 5.1 operation system, easy online upgrading.
Support Nano SIM card and 2G GSM & 3G WCDMA network.
Support WiFi 802.11b/g/n connection, convenient for you to get web.
Compatible for Android 4.4 & iOS 9.0 or above, with BT 4.0 it can connect with a phone to synchronize information.
1.3inch TFT touch screen, with 360 * 360 pixel, clear to see.
Large memory up to 512M RAM & 8GB FLASH.
Made from genuine leather band and alloy case, comfortable.
2MP camera, clear to take photos.
Other Functions: Dial, Camera, Pedometer(Distance, Steps, Calorie), Message, GPS Navigation, BT Call, Heart Rate Monitoring, Music, Browser, Calendar, Alarm, Sound Recorder, Remote Control Camera etc.
Direkt zum Artikel ►► http://t1p.de/i6watch
www.Uhren-Center.tk
Kommentare