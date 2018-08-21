Smart Watch Phone LEMFO LEM4 88€ frei Haus

Smart Watch Phone LEMFO LEM4

2.2 inch IPS display touch screen with 320* 240 pixel, large and clear to see.

Support Nano SIM card and 2G GSM & 3G WCDMA network.

Built-in GPS module, receive satellite GPS signal.

Android 5.1, advanced CPU MT6580 Quad core 1.3GHz, quick data processing.

RAM 1GB + ROM 16GB in flash, support BT/WiFi.

Frequency Band: 2G: GSM 850 900 1900 / 3G: WCDMA 850 2100.

Many kinds of fantastic user interfaces. When the android system updated, the dial also can be updated more and different.

Available with iOS smart phone and Android smart phone for connection to get notification for incoming message and notification for phone call.

Other functions: Apps Download, Browser, Music, Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer, Find My Phone, BT Handsfree Calls.



SmartWatchLEM4 www.ogy.de/LEM4