SmartPhone BLUBOO S3 4/64GB 8500mAh 4/64GB 128€ frei Haus

BLUBOO S3 equipped Android OS and MTK6750T octa-core processor, offers you sweeter operation experience. Adopting 6.0-inch big screen featuring with 18:9 FHD+ display and ergonomic design with accurate CNC curves and highlight polished process, it delivers an unprecedentedly comfortable hand feeling for you. Buit-in 8500mAH super battery, 21.0MP+5.0MP dual rear camera and 13.0MP front selfie camera, the camera provides you long-lasting using experience and capures the most important moment for you, NFC function makes your life much more convenient.

Faster, Smarter and safer, Android OS system combined with MTK6750T octa-core processor absolutely offers you sweeter operation experience. Android fans all over the world can not wait to take the first taste.

✔ 6.0" 1080*2160P FHD+ 18:9 Display:

BLUBOO S3 adopts a 6.0-inch big SHARP screen featuring with 18:9 aspect ratio, enable you to see wider in view yet and still easy to hold with one hand. Outstanding bezel craft amazingly raise the screen-to-body ratio up to 91%, immerse yourself in boundary-less display effect.

✔ Ergonomic and Perfect Design:

Adopting ergonomic design to make a perfect balance between wight and power, BLUBOO S3 with accurate CNC curves and highlight polished process and superior glass of Corning Gorilla, deliberate arc-edge and skid-proof texture on the back, delivers an unprecedentedly comfortable hand feeling for you.

✔ Perfect and Professional Photographer:

With 21.0MP+5.0MP dual rear camera equipped with two capture sensors, and 13.0MP front selfie camera, BLUBOO S3 is bound to make every picture become masterpiece, capturing the best of you.

✔ 8500mAH Massive Battery, Endless Power:

Built-in 8500mAh super battery with the latest fast charge technology of Pump Express 3.0 and lower battery consumption, support unbelievable long working time in any usage circumstance, providing you long-lasting security and comfort.

