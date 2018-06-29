SmartPhone BLUBOO S3 4/64GB 8500mAh 4/64GB 128€ frei Haus

Zu den Favoriten Neu
SmartPhone BLUBOO S3 4/64GB 8500mAh 4/64GB 128€ frei Haus
Preis: 128,00 EUR
Kontakt Direktlink zum Artikel:
http://t1p.de/blubooS3
Hinzugefügt 2018-06-29 21:51:34
Autor
czpromoter (19)

Beschreibung

SALE nur 128€ versandkostenfrei

BLUBOO S3 equipped Android OS and MTK6750T octa-core processor, offers you sweeter operation experience. Adopting 6.0-inch big screen featuring with 18:9 FHD+ display and ergonomic design with accurate CNC curves and highlight polished process, it delivers an unprecedentedly comfortable hand feeling for you. Buit-in 8500mAH super battery, 21.0MP+5.0MP dual rear camera and 13.0MP front selfie camera, the camera provides you long-lasting using experience and capures the most important moment for you, NFC function makes your life much more convenient.     

Faster, Smarter and safer, Android OS system combined with MTK6750T octa-core processor absolutely offers you sweeter operation experience. Android fans all over the world can not wait to take the first taste.
6.0" 1080*2160P FHD+ 18:9 Display:
BLUBOO S3 adopts a 6.0-inch big SHARP screen featuring with 18:9 aspect ratio, enable you to see wider in view yet and still easy to hold with one hand. Outstanding bezel craft amazingly raise the screen-to-body ratio up to 91%, immerse yourself in boundary-less display effect.
Ergonomic and Perfect Design:
Adopting ergonomic design to make a perfect balance between wight and power, BLUBOO S3 with accurate CNC curves and highlight polished process and superior glass of Corning Gorilla, deliberate arc-edge and skid-proof texture on the back, delivers an unprecedentedly comfortable hand feeling for you.
Perfect and Professional Photographer:
With 21.0MP+5.0MP dual rear camera equipped with two capture sensors, and 13.0MP front selfie camera, BLUBOO S3 is bound to make every picture become masterpiece, capturing the best of you.
8500mAH Massive Battery, Endless Power:
Built-in 8500mAh super battery with the latest fast charge technology of Pump Express 3.0 and lower battery consumption, support unbelievable long working time in any usage circumstance, providing you long-lasting security and comfort.

 

Bluboo S3 ►► www.t1p.de/blubooS3

 

www.Phone-Center.tk

Lokalisierung

Innsbruck

Details der Kleinanzeige

Kleinanzeigen ID: 4815
Besucher: 15
Gültig bis: 2018-08-28 21:51:34

Kommentare