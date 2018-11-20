Smartphone HOMTOM HT70 131€ 4/64GB 10000mAh frei Haus

Smartphone HOMTOM HT70 4/64GB 10000mAh

Amazing Display: With high-end 6.0-inch bezel-less 18:9 1440*720 pixels HD+ display, enjoys a screen without limits, amazing for watching movies and playing games.

Great Performance: MTK6750T Octa-core 1.5GHz, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Android 7.0 system, your HOMTOM HT70 can operates extremly smooth, you just need run apps and play games at your will.

Dual Rear Cameras: 13MP front, 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras, gives you vivid and colorful pictires, your life recordings will turn to be more exquisite and precious; and with dual rear flash, your beauty never faded in front of the night.

Double-layer Multi-point Touch: Delivers you more accurate and sensitive touch, provides users with the best experience when calling, texting, watching movies or playing games.

0.1 Second Fingerprint Identification: Only your unique fingerprint can unlock your HOMTOM HT70, quick and safe, protect your personal phone world.

Dual SIM Dual Standby: Two cards can better clarify your life and work, convenient in daily life.

10000mAh Battery: Long lasting with fast charge, guarantees a longer working time.

