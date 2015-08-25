SmartPhone THL 5000 Octa-Core 2GHz 2/16GB 5000mAh power battery

World´s first-ever Smartphone with a 5000mAh battery capacity

THL 5000 - 5,0 Zoll – 1920 x 1080p – IPD Full HD – Corning-Gorilla-Glass - Handy - MT6592Turbo Octa-Core 2GHz - 16GB ROM 2GB RAM - Cams 13MP + 5MP – 5000mAh battery capacity power without end – NXP-box audio box solution – and many more …

Item-No. OM46841

Direkt zu diesem Artikel: www.goo.gl/3cXDMW

International wholesale for electronics, clothing, etc.