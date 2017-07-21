Spy Watch Kamera-Uhr Video 1080p nur € 15 frei Haus

Spy Watch Kamera-Uhr Video 1080p nur € 15 frei HausZu den Favoriten Neu
Preis: 15,00 EUR
Kontakt Webseite:
http://www.asiasale.tk
http://www.asiasale.tk
Hinzugefügt 2017-07-21 21:55:57
Autor
Beschreibung
❣ Spy Watch Kamera-Uhr Video 1080p nur € 15,30 ❣
✔ Support video recording, voice recording and snapshot.
✔ 1920*1080 video resolution and 2560*1440 image resolution, can get clear video and image resolution.
✔ Built-in 4 IR LEDs, can be used in low light conditions or night vision.
✔ Built-in 8GB memory card, can store photos and videos automatically.
✔ Can be used as a real-time display clock.
✔ Waterproof design, no need to worry about water any more.
✔ Built-in high-capacity polymer lithium battery, having a long working time.
… nur € 15,30 versandkostenfrei
Artikel-Nr. S1403
Shop ►► www.ASIASALE.tk
♥
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 3247
Besucher: 3
Gültig bis: 2017-09-19 21:55:57
Kommentare