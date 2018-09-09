Vaporesso Cascade One Plus SE Kit 17€ E-Cig



Top-Preis nur 17€



The Vaporesso Cascade One Plus SE is a specially designed super flavor Starter Kit from Cascade One family with portable pen-style design and attractive patterns. The Cascade One Plus SE Kit comes with 3000mAh built-in battery and all-new 6.5ml/2ml Cascade Baby SE Sub-ohm Tank. Powered by 3000mAh built-in battery with advanced Omni Board Mini chip, the Cascade One Plus SE will bring you a powerful vaping with high performance and safe usage.

And the unique Cascade Baby SE Tank features easy top fill system with safety lock mechanism for convenient refilling and avoiding leakage. What's more, the Cascade Baby SE has the innovative GT mesh coil to enlarge the heating area and the revolutionary triangular airflow system to produce denser cloud.



www.VAPORGATOR.tk