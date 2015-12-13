Wismec 200W Reuleaux RX200 TC Box Mod e-cig vaping $ 36

The Wismec Reuleaux RX200 still features the use of three removable 18650 batteries and reverse polarity protection. The new and powerful chip has a maximum output of 200 watts and advanced temperature control functions including Titanium, Nickel and Stainless Steel modes, upgradeable firmware and vibrant color options.

200W VW Mode and 100-300°C TC Mode

Unique Structure & Innovative Appearance

Three Replaceable Cells & Magnetic Back Cover

Optimized Heat Dissipation Design

Size: 50.0mm*40.0mm*84.0mm

Thread type: 510 thread stainless steel spring connector

Cell type: Three 18650 cells(discharging current should be above 25A )

Output mode: TC-Ni/TC-Ti/TC-SS/VW mode

Output wattage: 1-200w

Temperature range: 100-300°C/200-600°F(TC mode)

0.69 inch OLED screen

