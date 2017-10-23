WISMEC Motiv Starter Kit 8,50€ E-Cigarette

WISMEC Motiv Starter Kit: designed in California, the first elliptic device with built-in atomizer by Wismec, applies the leakproof system with 2ml e-liquid capacity. Compact yet efficient, the neoteric structure with specially designed decorative cap makes the device convenient in use and fashionable in look. Coming with various attractive colors for your preference, the newly added indicator light of seven changeable colors also makes Motiv quite popular and unique.

✔ Elliptic Shape with Built-in Atomizer

✔ Fashionable Colors for your Preference

✔ Indicator Light with Changeable Colors

✔ Dual Circuit Protection

✔ Top Airflow Control

✔ Top E-liquid Filling System

✔ Brand-new DS Heads & Easy Head Replacement

Shop ► www.E-CIGARETTES-STORE.tk

♥