WISMEC Motiv Starter Kit 8,50€ E-Cigarette

Zu den Favoriten Neu
WISMEC Motiv Starter Kit 8,50€ E-Cigarette
Preis: 8,50 EUR
Kontakt Webseite:
http://www.e-cigarettes-store.tk
Hinzugefügt 2017-10-23 16:42:42
Autor
czpromoter (134)

Beschreibung

WISMEC Motiv Starter Kit: designed in California, the first elliptic device with built-in atomizer by Wismec, applies the leakproof system with 2ml e-liquid capacity. Compact yet efficient, the neoteric structure with specially designed decorative cap makes the device convenient in use and fashionable in look. Coming with various attractive colors for your preference, the newly added indicator light of seven changeable colors also makes Motiv quite popular and unique.

 

Elliptic Shape with Built-in Atomizer
Fashionable Colors for your Preference
Indicator Light with Changeable Colors
Dual Circuit Protection
Top Airflow Control
Top E-liquid Filling System
Brand-new DS Heads & Easy Head Replacement

 

Shop ► www.E-CIGARETTES-STORE.tk

 

Lokalisierung

Innsbruck

Video

Details der Kleinanzeige

Kleinanzeigen ID: 4224
Besucher: 4
Gültig bis: 2017-12-22 16:42:42

Kommentare