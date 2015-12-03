WISMEC Reuleaux RX200 TC 200W Box Mod e-cig € 45 frei Haus

RX200, a new version of Reuleaux series, designed by JayBo, still features the use of three removable 18650 batteries and reverse polarity protection. However, the new and powerful chip has a maximum output of 200 watts and advanced temperature control functions including Titanium, Nickel and Stainless Steel modes. The upgradeable firmware and vibrant color options separate this from the rest.

Original WISMEC Reuleaux RX200 e-cig VW TC 200W box mod

Output wattage: 1 - 200W

Output mode: TC-Ni / TC-Ti / TC-SS / VW mode

Temperature range: 100 – 300C / 200 - 600F (TC mode)

0.69 inch OLED screen

Material: Aluminium alloy

Spring loaded 510 thread

Magnetic battery cover

Using 3pcs 18650 batteries (not included)

