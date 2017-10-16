ZGPAX S888 Elder Smartwatch GPS SOS 43€ frei Haus

ZGPAX S888 Elder Smartwatch GPS SOS 43€ frei HausZu den Favoriten Neu
Preis: 43,00 EUR
Kontakt Direktlink zum Artikel:
https://goo.gl/Li7n2b
https://goo.gl/Li7n2b
Hinzugefügt 2017-10-16 18:44:43
Autor
Beschreibung
❣ Top-Preis ❣ nur 43€ versandkostenfrei
It equipped with 1.2inch TPS true color screen, MTK6260 CPU and 2G GSM network. Funktions include GPS + WiFi tracking in 1（use for all of the world), SOS, two way conversation, Voice intercom, remote monitoring, electric fence, Track playback/online and Anti-falling alarm, etc. It is very convenient for your life.
Shop: https://goo.gl/Li7n2b
-
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Video
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 4168
Besucher: 3
Gültig bis: 2017-12-15 18:44:43
Kommentare