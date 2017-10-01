Eleaf iStick TRIM GSTurbo Kit nur 19€ E-Cig

Eleaf iStick TRIM GSTurbo Kit nur 19€ E-CigZu den Favoriten Neu
Preis: 19,00 EUR
Kontakt Webseite:
http://www.e-cigarettes-store.tk
http://www.e-cigarettes-store.tk
Hinzugefügt 2017-10-01 20:05:49
Autor
Beschreibung
The Eleaf iStick Trim Kit comes with a iStick Trim Battery and GSTurbo Atomizer. The iStick Trim Battery is powered by 1800mAh built-in battery, supporting a maximum output of 25W. The device adopts 3-level selective power of L/M/H, providing an easy way for operation. Perfect match with the GSTurbo Atomizer.
The GSTurbo Atomizer features 1.8ml juice capacity and all-new GS Air coil head. it will will definitely bring you smooth and gentle flavor.
Package:
1 x iStick Trim MOD
1 x GSTurbo Atomizer
1 x GS Air 0.75ohm Coil (Pre-installed)
1 x GS Air 1.5ohm Coil
1 x USB Cable
1 x Manual
Spare Parts
Shop www.e-cigarettes-store.tk
-
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 4069
Besucher: 30
Gültig bis: 2017-11-30 20:05:49
Kommentare