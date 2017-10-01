Eleaf iStick TRIM GSTurbo Kit nur 19€ E-Cig

The Eleaf iStick Trim Kit comes with a iStick Trim Battery and GSTurbo Atomizer. The iStick Trim Battery is powered by 1800mAh built-in battery, supporting a maximum output of 25W. The device adopts 3-level selective power of L/M/H, providing an easy way for operation. Perfect match with the GSTurbo Atomizer.

The GSTurbo Atomizer features 1.8ml juice capacity and all-new GS Air coil head. it will will definitely bring you smooth and gentle flavor.

Package:

1 x iStick Trim MOD

1 x GSTurbo Atomizer

1 x GS Air 0.75ohm Coil (Pre-installed)

1 x GS Air 1.5ohm Coil

1 x USB Cable

1 x Manual

Spare Parts

