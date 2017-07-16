Electric Toy Car FERRARI F12 nur € 108

It is time to let your children have their " first car ", and they don't need a license for this one! With this luxury Ferrari F12 you can hit speeds of up to 4 MPH safely and in style. This electrically powered car lets the child drive with a controllable steering wheel and gas pedal, and mom or dad can control it with a remote controller. This officially licensed car is a safe and fun moveable toy. With real engine and horn sounds, as well as an MP3 port for stereo music, complete with all the things that give them the feeling of a real car.

Top-Promo-Preis nur € 108

Artikel-Nr. T433

Versand Deutschland ❣ nur € 28 ❣

Shop ►► www.ASIASALE.tk

♥