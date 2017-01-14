JJRC H37 Quadcopter Drone FPV foldable WiFi PhoneControl € 34 frei Haus

-

The JJRC H37 Altitude Hold with HD Camera Selfie Elfie Foldable FPV Image Transmission Mini RC Quadcopter Drone WiFi Phone Control features innovative folding arms for ease of storage and transport. Built mini and agile, it is capable of really cool stunts like 360-degree flips and rolls at the press of a key. What′s more, it is equipped with an HD camera. Players can record FPV videos, take aerial pictures, and even take selfies with it. Headless mode avoids the hassle of identifying the head and tail when you start to fly. Altitude hold mode allows for precision, steady hovering at a certain height. It supports WiFi phone control.

