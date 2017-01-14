JJRC H37 Quadcopter Drone FPV foldable WiFi PhoneControl € 34 frei Haus

JJRC H37 Quadcopter Drone FPV foldable WiFi PhoneControl € 34 frei HausZu den Favoriten Neu
Preis: 34,00 EUR
Kontakt klick hier direkt zu diesem Artikel:
https://goo.gl/Xal5bQ
https://goo.gl/Xal5bQ
Hinzugefügt 2017-01-14 22:22:45
Autor
Beschreibung
-
The JJRC H37 Altitude Hold with HD Camera Selfie Elfie Foldable FPV Image Transmission Mini RC Quadcopter Drone WiFi Phone Control features innovative folding arms for ease of storage and transport. Built mini and agile, it is capable of really cool stunts like 360-degree flips and rolls at the press of a key. What′s more, it is equipped with an HD camera. Players can record FPV videos, take aerial pictures, and even take selfies with it. Headless mode avoids the hassle of identifying the head and tail when you start to fly. Altitude hold mode allows for precision, steady hovering at a certain height. It supports WiFi phone control.
JJRC H37 >>> https://goo.gl/Xal5bQ
RC-Shop >>> http://www.RC-Helicopter.tk
--
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 2532
Besucher: 3
Gültig bis: 2017-03-15 22:22:45
Kommentare