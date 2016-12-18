Joyetech OCULAR C 80/200W Touchscreen TC BoxMod Sale Offer $ 66

-

Joyetech Ocular TC Box Mod comes in two models - the 80W Ocular and 150W Ocular C. The Joyetech Ocular is powered by a 5000mAh built-in battery that is capable up to 80Watts of power, While Ocular C is powered by dual-18650 batteries with a maximum output wattage of 150Watts but can be upgraded up to 200Watts. Both box mods feature a 1.68-inch color touchscreen display, an MP3 player, photo library and a pedometer. With these box mods, they will surely give life to you vaping experience while listening to your great tune.

Mod size: 30.50*43.00*86.00mm

Screen type: 1.68 inch TFT/CTP(Capacity Touch Panel) Screen

Resolution: 320*240 dpi

Output mode: VW/Bypass/VT(Ni, Ti, SS316)/TCR Mode

Output wattage: 1-80W

Resistance range: 0.05-1.5ohm for VT/TCR mode

0.1-3.5ohm for VW/Bypass mode

Temperature range: 100-315°C/ 200-600°F

Memory capacity: 2GB

Joyetech OCULAR C Touchscreen TC Box MOD: Powered by two replaceable 18650 batteries, Ocular C applies a sophisticated temperature control suite coupled with a 150W maximum output(will be available to upgrade to 200W).

Mod size: 32.00*45.00*91.50mm

Screen type: 1.68 inch TFT/CTP(Capacity Touch Panel) Screen

Resolution: 320*240 dpi

Output wattage: 1-150W (will be available to upgrade to 200W)

Output mode: VW/VT(Ni, Ti, SS316)/TCR Mode

Resistance range: 0.05-1.5ohm for VT/TCR mode

0.1-3.5ohm for VW mode

Temperature range: 100-315°C/ 200-600°F

Memory capacity: 2GB

Battery using: Two replaceable high rate 18650 cells (CDC25A)

>>>> www.E-CIGARETTES-STORE.tk