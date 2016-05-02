JXD 509G RC Drone FPV HD Cam nur € 73 frei Haus

JXD JD509G 5.8G FPV Fixed Altitude 2.0MP Camera X-Shaped RC Quadcopter features a newly designed X shape that looks so handsome. 6-axis gyro ensures stable flight and more precise control. Built with a 2.0MP camera, it captures clear images from the sky. 5.8G image transmitter enables real-time monitoring and remote control. And it supports one-button return functions so the aircraft automatically returns to and lands at the take-off location at the touch of a button.

Nur € 73 versandkostenfrei

Direkt zu diesem Angebot: http://goo.gl/uvmCb9