JXD 510G FPV RC Drone Quadcopter HD € 74 versandkostenfrei

Brand: JXD 510G

Color: Black

Frequency: 2.4GHz

Gyro: 6 Axis Gyro

Camera Pixel: 2.0MP

Charging Time: About 60mins

Flying Time: About 8 - 10mins

Control Distance: About 100m

Copter Size: 31.6 x 31.6 x 10.6cm ( with protective frame )

Copter Battery: 3.7V 600mA Lipo Battery

Control Battery: 4 x 1.5V AA Battery ( Not Included )

Function: Up / Down, Turn Left / Right, Forward / Backward, Left / Right Sideward Flight, 360 Degree Eversion, Headless Mode, One Key to Return, Air Press Altitude Hold, WIFI FPV, with Camera



FPV monitor specifications:

Video resolution: 1280 x 720p / 30FPS

Photo pixel: 1600 x 1200

Camera sensor chip: 1 / 4 inch HD color CMOS

Video format: PAL / NTSC

Video output: 1.0Vp-p / 75

Sensitivity: -92dB

Working voltage: DC 3.7V

