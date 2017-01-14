JXD 510G FPV RC Drone Quadcopter HD € 74 versandkostenfrei

JXD 510G FPV RC Drone Quadcopter HD € 74 versandkostenfreiZu den Favoriten Neu
Beschreibung
Brand: JXD 510G
Color: Black
Frequency: 2.4GHz
Gyro: 6 Axis Gyro
Camera Pixel: 2.0MP
Charging Time: About 60mins
Flying Time: About 8 - 10mins
Control Distance: About 100m
Copter Size: 31.6 x 31.6 x 10.6cm ( with protective frame )
Copter Battery: 3.7V 600mA Lipo Battery
Control Battery: 4 x 1.5V AA Battery ( Not Included )
Function: Up / Down, Turn Left / Right, Forward / Backward, Left / Right Sideward Flight, 360 Degree Eversion, Headless Mode, One Key to Return, Air Press Altitude Hold, WIFI FPV, with Camera
FPV monitor specifications:
Video resolution: 1280 x 720p / 30FPS
Photo pixel: 1600 x 1200
Camera sensor chip: 1 / 4 inch HD color CMOS
Video format: PAL / NTSC
Video output: 1.0Vp-p / 75
Sensitivity: -92dB
Working voltage: DC 3.7V
