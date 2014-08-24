Quadcopter RC 6-Axis Gyro € 20 – versandkostenfrei

Quadcopter RC 6-Axis Gyro
Beschreibung

Brand

Aosenma

Model

CG022

Speed Control

Integrated

Gyro

6-Axis Gyroscope

Required Radio

4 Channels

Frequency

2.4GHz

Flight Time

Approx. 7-10 minutes

Charging Time

About 45 minutes

Battery

Rechargeable 3.7V 300mAh Lithium Battery

Transmitter Battery

6 x 1.5V AA Batteries (Not Included)

Control Distance

30-60 meters

Body Material

ABS & Electronic Component

Color

White

Dimensions

(4.33 x 4.33 x 1.57)" / (11 x 11 x 4)cm (L x W x H)

Weight

17.71oz / 502g

Suitable for

Age 14+

Package Includes
  • 1 x Aosenma CG022 Quadcopter
  • 1 x Transmitter
  • 1 x Blade
  • 1 x USB Cable
  • 1 x Battery
  • 1 x Protection Cover

 

SKU: 14007704

 

€ 20

 

Worldwide free shipping

 

www.RC-TOYS.tk

