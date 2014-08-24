Quadcopter RC 6-Axis Gyro € 20 – versandkostenfrei

Quadcopter RC 6-Axis Gyro € 20 – versandkostenfreiZu den Favoriten
http://www.rc-toys.tk
Brand
Aosenma
Model
CG022
Speed Control
Integrated
Gyro
6-Axis Gyroscope
Required Radio
4 Channels
Frequency
2.4GHz
Flight Time
Approx. 7-10 minutes
Charging Time
About 45 minutes
Battery
Rechargeable 3.7V 300mAh Lithium Battery
Transmitter Battery
6 x 1.5V AA Batteries (Not Included)
Control Distance
30-60 meters
Body Material
ABS & Electronic Component
Color
White
Dimensions
(4.33 x 4.33 x 1.57)" / (11 x 11 x 4)cm (L x W x H)
Weight
17.71oz / 502g
Suitable for
Age 14+Package Includes
- 1 x Aosenma CG022 Quadcopter
- 1 x Transmitter
- 1 x Blade
- 1 x USB Cable
- 1 x Battery
- 1 x Protection Cover
