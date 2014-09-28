Quadcopter RC LED H7 – € 15 versandkostenfrei

A upgraded version, high quality and in good condition

6-axis design makes the gyroscope adjustable, promoting flying stability

2.4GHz remote controller and receiver

Easy operation, steady flying performance and exquisite workmanship

It is controlled by left hand

Make you enjoy stable and wonderful flying experience

Flight time will be up to over 6 minutes

It supports throwing restoration and all-around rolling

Built-in LED will send out colorful light to give additional glamour