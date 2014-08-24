RC Quadcopter 6Axis Gyro € 15 – versandkostenfrei

Feel free to have an amazing flight with our H1 2.4GHz Mini RC UFO Quadcopter (3.7V 100mAh)! The RC quadcopter offers up/down flying, left/right sideward flight and even 360-degree rolling. It can go forward/backward, turn left/right, run on the road or climb the wall. Moreover, you can throw it to fly. It has memory function and 6-axis gyro to enhance your flying experience. Most of all, the roller wheel and prop guard could be switched freely. Such a cool RC device should not be missed!

SKU: 14007890

€ 14,70

Worldwide free shipping

www.RC-TOYS.tk