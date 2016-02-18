Unicycle electric Scooter Teamgee G3 nur € 208 versandkostenfrei

Preis: 208,00 EUR
Hinzugefügt 2016-02-18 21:27:54
czpromoter (49)

This is a self-balancing electronically controlled high-tech unicycle. It is a revolution in personal transportation. It is environmentally friendly designed with an amazingly high energy efficiency. It can go from the metro station to home or school, or go from the office to the park. The on-board gyroscope and inertial monitoring technology makes automatic adjustments to the engine speed and power hundreds of times per second. It is the smallest, lightest and newest device, small enough to pack in your backpack or easy to drive wherever you want. It takes an hour to learn how to dominate a whole day then it may already highly addictive.

 

Nur € 208 – versandkostenfrei

 

Direktlink zum Artikel: https://goo.gl/JnWCCp

 

Innsbruck

Kleinanzeigen ID: 1212
Besucher: 526
Gültig bis: 2016-10-24 17:07:01

