Unicycle electric Scooter Teamgee G3 nur € 208 versandkostenfrei

This is a self-balancing electronically controlled high-tech unicycle. It is a revolution in personal transportation. It is environmentally friendly designed with an amazingly high energy efficiency. It can go from the metro station to home or school, or go from the office to the park. The on-board gyroscope and inertial monitoring technology makes automatic adjustments to the engine speed and power hundreds of times per second. It is the smallest, lightest and newest device, small enough to pack in your backpack or easy to drive wherever you want. It takes an hour to learn how to dominate a whole day then it may already highly addictive.

Nur € 208 – versandkostenfrei

Direktlink zum Artikel: https://goo.gl/JnWCCp

www.CHINADISCOUNT.tk