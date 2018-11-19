XIAOMI M365 Electric Scooter faltbar 383€ frei Haus

XIAOMI M365 Electric Scooter faltbar 383€ Flash Sale

Versand aus Deutschland frei Haus



This electric scooter is made from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, strong and durable, which supports a maximum user weight of 220lb. With advanced E - ABS dual braking system, kinetic energy recovery system, cruise control system and intelligent BMS system, this electric scooter is smart and and easy to use. Its unique folding design makes it portable and space saving, very convenient!



❌ Top-Preis Direktkauf ohne Zwischenhandel MLM

383€ versandkostenfrei Flash Sale



➡️➡️➡️ www.ogy.de/scooter365



❌ Grosse Auswahl an supergünstigen Produkten

Schönheit, Gesundheit, Mode, Electronic u.v.m im Shop



In der Facebook-Gruppe „SHOPPEN CASHBACK“ täglich neue Schnäppchen - abonnieren !

➡️➡️➡️ www.facebook.com/groups/1101580820022969/