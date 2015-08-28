5 x LED Candle Light Birne nur € 8,90 – 90 % Stromeinsparung

Try our E14 3W 3000-3500K LED Candle Light Bulb Silver (85-265V) ! Widely used in home, hotel and business decors, it is definitely your perfectly choice. Made of high-grade material, the candle lamp is safe and reliable. Being energy saving and environmental friendly, the LED light bulb gives off soft bright light that creates a romantic atmosphere. And it is compatible with all lamps of E14 socket including large crystal lamps, ceiling lamps and wall lamps. Don’t hesitate to get some! It surely is worth your investment!

!! Energy saving up to 90 % !!

SKU: BD047167 >>> www.goo.gl/R8cU3w

Nur € 8,90 – versandkostenfrei

www.LED-DISCOUNT.tk