Car DVR DashCam Night Vision Recorder 8€ frei Haus

Car DVR DashCam Night Vision Recorder 8€ frei HausZu den Favoriten
Preis: 8,00 EUR
Kontakt Webseite:
http://www.asiasale.tk
http://www.asiasale.tk
Hinzugefügt 2017-09-27 18:05:21
Autor
Beschreibung
… nur 7,55€ frei Haus ❣ HOT-Sale begrenzte Stückzahl ❣
✘ This 2.4 inch car DVR features its 720P high resolution and 120 degrees wide angle lens characteristics. Also, it can be rotated and adjusted to a perfect angle for recording. With IR night vision function, so it also can clearly record road condition when driving at night.
► Artikel-Nr. K5472
↓
Shop ► www.ASIASALE.tk
♥
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 4054
Besucher: 49
Gültig bis: 2017-11-26 18:05:21
Kommentare