❣ SMOK MAG 225W TC Kit + TFV12 Tank 49€

It consists of a new MAG box mod with a TFV12 Prince tank. Powered by dual 18650 batteries, the MAG fires up to a maximum output of 225W. MAG features unique Lock N Load design for battery installation. Along with its gun-handle appearance, unique flower-shaped button and trigger-like fire key, it feels like a real gun in hands! The updated HD UI provides an easy operation system too.

The SMOK TFV12 PRINCE is the latest beast clouds tank from the TFV12 series. The TFV12 Prince adopts wild Cobra resin drip tip and convex glass tube up to 8ml. The adjustable bottom airflow with new Q4, X6 and T10 cores bring intense flavor and vapor production.

Black – Red – Blue – Gold – Rainbow

59$ - 49€

►► www.E-CIGARETTES-STORE.tk

♥