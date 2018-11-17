Base Cap Donald Trump 2,50€ frei HausZu den Favoriten Neu
Preis: 3,00 EUR
Kontakt direkt zum Artikel
http://www.ogy.de/trumpcap
http://www.ogy.de/trumpcap
Hinzugefügt 2018-11-17 03:03:54
Autor
Beschreibung
Base Cap Donald Trump 2,50€ frei Haus
Top-Preis nur 2,50€ frei Haus
Farben rot / schwarz / weiß
www.ogy.de/trumpcap
100% cotton material, lightweight and breathable.
Adjustable plastic backstrap for you to adjust, one cap size fits all.
The slogan and falg are sewed on the hat finely and flatly.
Supportive material in the front side can fixed the cap in shape.
FREE SHIPPING versandkostenfrei worldwide
FLASH SALE Limited Offer
In der Gruppe „SHOPPEN CASHBACK“ täglich neue Schnäppchen
www.facebook.com/groups/1101580820022969/
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 5031
Besucher: 23
Gültig bis: 2019-01-16 03:03:54
Kommentare