Base Cap Donald Trump 2,50€ frei Haus

Zu den Favoriten Neu
Base Cap Donald Trump 2,50€ frei Haus
Preis: 3,00 EUR
Kontakt direkt zum Artikel
http://www.ogy.de/trumpcap
Hinzugefügt 2018-11-17 03:03:54
Autor
czpromoter (192)

Beschreibung

Base Cap Donald Trump 2,50€ frei Haus
Top-Preis nur 2,50€ frei Haus
Farben rot / schwarz / weiß

www.ogy.de/trumpcap

100% cotton material, lightweight and breathable.
 Adjustable plastic backstrap for you to adjust, one cap size fits all.
 The slogan and falg are sewed on the hat finely and flatly.
 Supportive material in the front side can fixed the cap in shape.


FREE SHIPPING versandkostenfrei worldwide
 FLASH SALE Limited Offer

In der Gruppe „SHOPPEN CASHBACK“ täglich neue Schnäppchen

www.facebook.com/groups/1101580820022969/

Lokalisierung

Innsbruck

Details der Kleinanzeige

Kleinanzeigen ID: 5031
Besucher: 23
Gültig bis: 2019-01-16 03:03:54

Kommentare