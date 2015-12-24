E-Cig Kanger Topbox Nano 60W TC Kit topfilling Toptank € 39

60W Kanger Topbox Nano TC Starter Kit, the updated TC version subox nano kit with temperature control. 7 to 60W adjustable. Topfilling will make it a convenient and classic kit for you. It comes with 3 pc coils for exchange. It uses 1 x 18650 battery and can charged via micro USB port. It has magnetic battery cover which make it really convenient in replacing the battery.

Package:

1 x KBOX Nano 60W TC

1 x TOPTANK Nano 3.2ml

1 x Clapton coils 0.5 ohm

1 x SSOCC coils 1.5 ohm

1 x SSOCC Ni-200 Coils 0.15 ohm

1 x Micro USB

1 x Manual

just $ 43 - € 39 >>>http://goo.gl/sM83Bs (Direktlink zum Artikel)

www.VAPORGATOR.tk