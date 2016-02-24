Joyetech CUBIS Atomizer Tank Liquid E-Cig nur € 12

Joyetech Cubis Bottom Feeding Tank comes with an innovative and leak resistant cup design ensures No-Spill. Detachable and washable structure makes it easier and more efficient to operate. With invisible airflow control and totally imported SS316 Head, supporting dual modes.

Direkt zum Artikel >>> http://goo.gl/qiTGsc

Passender Akku-Träger Mod CUBOID 200W nur € 31 im Shop