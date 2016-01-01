Joyetech CUBOID 150/200W TC Mod + CUBIS Kit nur € 49

Cuboid Variable Temperature Control system with 150W output, having Temp-SS316 and customized TCR available now.

It is powered by two replaceable 18650 cells with the new slip-open cover.

Multiple colors, 0.96-inch OLED screen and the new dual-battery bar display make it more practical and attractive catering to your preference.

Upgradeable firmware enables it always up-to-date. Now you can upgrade your Cuboid to 200W.

Supporting both TC and VW modes, you can vape at whatever mode you want to! Zinc alloy and wire drawing finish gives the device a stylish look!

Joyetech Cubis Bottom Feeding Tank comes with an innovative and leak resistant cup design ensures No-Spill. Detachable and washable structure makes it easier and more efficient to operate. With invisible airflow control and totally imported SS316 Head, supporting dual modes.

Modes: VW / VT-Ti / VT-SS316 / TCR

Wattage: 1 – 150 /200 W

Resistance: 0,05 – 1,5ohm (VT Mode) – 0,1 – 3,5ohm (VW Mode)

Temperature: 100 – 315°C / 200 – 600°F

… click link buy it or wish get more information: https://goo.gl/wumJsL

If you want you can purchase separately

www.LOWPRICES.tk

A Gathering Place for E-cigarette Produkts