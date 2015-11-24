Slight Wave Damen Perücke Echthaar nur € 32 frei Haus

You will look more beautiful with this gorgeous 8" Kinky Curly Human Hair Woman Hair Wig! Crafted from Human hair, the wig delivers long-lasting luster while offering great versatility. Meanwhile, this wig features a modern design and kinky curly style with soft layering. It can also be easily permed or dyed to create the look you want.

SKU 10013746

€ 32 $ 34 – FREE SHIPPING