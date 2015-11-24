Slight Wave Damen Perücke Echthaar nur € 32 frei Haus

Slight Wave Damen Perücke Echthaar nur € 32 frei HausZu den Favoriten
Preis: 32,00 EUR
Kontakt klick hier direkt zum Artikel:
http://goo.gl/xMK2Le
http://goo.gl/xMK2Le
Hinzugefügt 2015-11-24 23:04:51
Autor
Beschreibung
You will look more beautiful with this gorgeous 8" Kinky Curly Human Hair Woman Hair Wig! Crafted from Human hair, the wig delivers long-lasting luster while offering great versatility. Meanwhile, this wig features a modern design and kinky curly style with soft layering. It can also be easily permed or dyed to create the look you want.
SKU 10013746
€ 32 $ 34 – FREE SHIPPING
Lokalisierung
Innsbruck
Details der Kleinanzeige
Kleinanzeigen ID: 1118
Besucher: 502
Gültig bis: 2016-09-27 01:06:49
Kommentare